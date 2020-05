حرصًا على الطلاب.. احصل على كلمة المرور للمواد المتبقية من امتحانات الصفين الأول والثاني الثانوي

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2012 file photo, Ysabella Ortegon, 16, reads about Leonardo da Vinci's painting "The Last Supper," while working on her new iPad at McAllen Memorial High School in McAllen, Texas. Welcome to the new digital bookcase, where traditional ink-and-paper textbooks have given way to iPads and book bags are getting lighter. Publishers update students’ books almost instantly with the latest events or research. Schools are increasingly looking to the handheld tablets as a way to sustain students’ interest, reward their achievements and, in some cases, actually keep per-student costs down. (AP Photo/The Monitor, Nathan Lambrecht, File)